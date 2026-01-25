Mammoth's Michael Carcone: Buries goal in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carcone scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.
Carcone snapped a three-game dry spell with the tally. He has four goals and an assist over his last 10 outings, providing decent depth scoring from a third-line role. The 29-year-old has racked up 10 goals, 18 points, 97 shots on net, 78 hits and a plus-3 rating over 49 contests.
