Carcone scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Carcone snapped a three-game dry spell with the tally. He has four goals and an assist over his last 10 outings, providing decent depth scoring from a third-line role. The 29-year-old has racked up 10 goals, 18 points, 97 shots on net, 78 hits and a plus-3 rating over 49 contests.