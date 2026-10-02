Carcone scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added six hits in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Carcone set career highs with 31 points over 79 regular-season appearances last year. The 30-year-old forward may struggle to replicate that production in 2026-27, but he's off to a good start despite opening the campaign in a fourth-line role. Carcone will need to remain productive to fend off Liam O'Brien and Kailer Yamamoto for the last spot in the lineup. With a bit of physicality in his play, Carcone could be worth a look in deep banger leagues.