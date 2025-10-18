Carcone scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Carcone has played in the last three games, but this was his first point of the season. The 29-year-old is filling a bottom-six role and has added four shots on net, two hits and an even plus-minus rating. His 21-goal, 29-point performance in 2023-24 appears to be a career outlier -- he was limited to 19 points in 53 appearances last season and could end up being a part-timer throughout 2025-26.