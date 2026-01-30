Carcone scored a goal, registered an assist, put two shots on net and dished out four hits in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Carolina.

Carcone's multi-point night started with a secondary helper on Kailer Yamamoto's second goal before later scoring himself seven minutes into the third period. Overall, the 29-year-old Carcone is up to 11 goals, 10 assists, 104 shots on net and 88 hits across 52 games this season. While his numbers haven't jumped off the page this season, he's compiled a solid run of play with five goals, eight points, 26 shots on net and 21 hits across his last 13 games. He's featured on Utah's second power-play unit and is also on pace for a new career high in points if he can surpass the 29 he totaled across 74 regular-season games during the 2023-24 campaign. If Carcone can remain a secondary contributor from the Mammoth's middle six, he holds sneaky value in deep fantasy leagues.