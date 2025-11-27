Carcone scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Carcone snapped a six-game point drought when he put the Mammoth ahead 3-2 in the second period. The 29-year-old forward had gone nine contests without a goal. He's playing steadily in a bottom-six role, so don't expect a lot of consistent offense from the Ontario native. Carcone has four goals, seven points, 46 shots on net, 37 hits, 16 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 22 appearances.