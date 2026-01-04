Carcone scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Devils.

Carcone ended a five-game slide with a third-period tally to end Jacob Markstrom's shutout bid. The 29-year-old Carcone is up to seven goals, 14 points, 81 shots on net, 69 hits and a minus-3 rating over 40 appearances. If he can stay in the lineup regularly, he could take a run at matching his 29-point total from 2023-24, but he's likely to be limited to bottom-six minutes.