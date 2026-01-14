Carcone scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-4 in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Carcone benefited from getting more skill on his line, as Dylan Guenther was brought on to join him and Jack McBain. The trio erupted for four goals and eight points in this contest. Carcone had his first multi-point effort since he scored twice in Pittsburgh on Dec. 14. The 29-year-old continues to be an effective depth player with 17 points, 91 shots on net, 72 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 45 games this season.