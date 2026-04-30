Carcone scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Carcone scored for the second game in a row, giving the Mammoth a 4-3 lead at 12:42 of the third period. While the lead didn't last, getting Carcone's offense going is good for the team's depth scoring. He's at two goals, nine shots on net, 17 hits and two PIM across five playoff outings, primarily working on the third line with a spot on the second power-play unit.