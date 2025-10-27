Mammoth's Michael Carcone: Scores in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carcone scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's win over Winnipeg.
Carcone buried a one-timer under the bar on a two-on-one with Kailer Yamamoto, giving the Mammoth a 2-1 lead midway through the second period Sunday. It marked the second goal of the season for the former 20-goal scorer. Despite the tally, Carcone skated just 10:13 in the win and remains a non-factor in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Mammoth's Michael Carcone: Lights lamp in win•
-
Mammoth's Michael Carcone: Back with Utah•
-
Hockey Club's Michael Carcone: Adds insurance tally•
-
Hockey Club's Michael Carcone: Adds another helper•
-
Hockey Club's Michael Carcone: Assist streak at three games•
-
Hockey Club's Michael Carcone: Assists in consecutive games•