Carcone scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's win over Winnipeg.

Carcone buried a one-timer under the bar on a two-on-one with Kailer Yamamoto, giving the Mammoth a 2-1 lead midway through the second period Sunday. It marked the second goal of the season for the former 20-goal scorer. Despite the tally, Carcone skated just 10:13 in the win and remains a non-factor in most fantasy formats.