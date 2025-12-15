Carcone scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins.

Carcone hadn't scored a goal since Nov. 26, when he found the back of the net in a 4-3 loss to the Canadiens, and this was his first two-goal effort of the season. Carcone is up to six goals and 12 points across 32 games in 2025-26, but as a bottom-six forward, he shouldn't carry a lot of fantasy upside in most formats -- even if he has a role on the power play.