Mammoth's Michael Carcone: Set to play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carcone (illness) is set to play in Friday's game versus the Wild.
Carcone was out Wednesday versus the Avalanche due to his illness. The 29-year-old will bump Brandon Tanev out of the lineup. Carcone has 21 points in 55 appearances this season.
