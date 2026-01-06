Carcone score a goal and added three hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Carcone has scored in consecutive games for the first time this season. The 29-year-old forward is up to eight goals and 15 points, as well as 82 shots, 72 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-2 rating, through 41 appearances this season. He was limited to seven goals and 19 points in 53 regular-season outings last year, so he should be able to finish with higher totals in 2025-26.