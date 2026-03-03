Hrabal was named a Hockey East co-Goaltender of the Week on Tuesday.

Hrabal stopped 87 of 91 shots in UMass-Amherst's pair of wins over UConn over the weekend, including 50 saves in a 4-3 shootout win Saturday. Hrabal has had a superb junior year with the Minutemen, going 16-8-1 with a 2.06 GAA, a .934 save percentage and four shutouts in 25 appearances.