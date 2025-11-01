Hrabal stopped 27 of 28 shots in UMass's 2-1 win over Cornell University on Friday.

Hrabal is off to a 6-2-0 start with a 2.63 GAA and a .913 save percentage over eight starts this season. The 20-year-old netminder is in his junior year, though his early numbers in 2025-26 aren't as quite as good as his 2.37 GAA and .924 save percentage from 36 games last year. It's unclear if the Mammoth prospect will sign his entry-level deal after this season or stay in school for the final year of his eligibility.