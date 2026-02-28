Mammoth's Mikhail Sergachev: Collects pair of helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sergachev notched two assists, five shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Wild.
This was his first multi-point effort since Jan. 24, when he had three helpers versus the Predators. Sergachev's first assist was on Logan Cooley's shorthanded tally, and he also set up a Barrett Hayton power-play marker in the third period. Sergachev is up to 41 points (nine goals, 32 helpers), including 17 on the power play and two while shorthanded. He's added 122 shots on net, 97 blocked shots, 28 hits and a plus-3 rating over 59 appearances in a top-pairing role.
More News
-
Mammoth's Mikhail Sergachev: Nets PP goal Monday•
-
Mammoth's Mikhail Sergachev: Five points in last four games•
-
Mammoth's Mikhail Sergachev: Three helpers in Saturday's win•
-
Mammoth's Mikhail Sergachev: Puts away goal Sunday•
-
Mammoth's Mikhail Sergachev: Three points in rout of Isles•
-
Mammoth's Mikhail Sergachev: Deposits goal Monday•