Sergachev scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.

Sergachev had posted six assists during a 10-game goal drought. That slump ended with a second-period tally to briefly give the Mammoth a 2-1 lead. The defenseman continues to be steady on the top pairing this year. He's at five goals, 26 points, 86 shots on net, 72 blocked shots, 21 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 40 appearances as Utah's top blueliner.