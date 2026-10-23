Sergachev had two assists, including one on the power play, and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Kraken.

Sergachev has a goal and three helpers during a three-game point streak, his longest stretch of the season. The 28-year-old blueliner remains consistent on offense with a total of three goals, 10 assists, 29 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating across 11 outings this season. Sergachev's top-pairing role and spot on the first power-play unit for a dynamic Utah offense makes him a strong offensive defenseman in fantasy.