Sergachev scored a power-play goal, dished an assist, logged two hits, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Friday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

The goal was Sergachev's first since Nov. 5 in Toronto, and this was his first multi-point effort since he had two assists in Minnesota on Oct. 25. Prior to Friday, Sergachev had logged just two helpers over his previous nine outings. The defenseman is up to four goals, 19 points (eight on the power play), 62 shots on net, 49 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 29 appearances in a top-pairing role.