Mammoth's Mikhail Sergachev: Good to play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sergachev (lower body) is expected to play Thursday versus Chicago.
Sergachev missed Utah's previous four games. He has 10 goals and 42 points in 61 outings in 2025-26. Sergachev is projected to play alongside MacKenzie Weegar on Thursday.
