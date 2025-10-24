Mammoth's Mikhail Sergachev: Helps out twice on power play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sergachev distributed two power-play assists in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Blues.
Sergachev's two tallies came with a man advantage as he helped Logan Cooley secure his second career hat trick before he later assisted Nick Schmaltz. With Thursday's performance, the 27-year-old Sergachev is up to five points, all of which have come in his past two games. With the Mammoth offense looking as if it has taken a step forward from last season, Sergachev stands to benefit as he should continue to quarterback the power play for the foreseeable future.
