Sergachev delivered two assists in a 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Both helpers came on the power play.

Sergachev's point streak is now at a mammoth eight games and 10 points (three goals, seven assists), and he has five goals, 14 assists, 17 PIM, 21 blocked shots, 11 hits and 37 shots in 16 games. Sergachev is tied with Adam Fox of the Rangers for third overall in scoring from the blue line, and he's in a three-player tie for second overall in power-play scoring (nine points). He's coming off a 10-goal, 59-point campaign in 2025-26 and he's well on his way to whipping past his career mark of 64 points set in Tampa Bay in 2022-23.