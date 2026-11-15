Sergachev scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Both of his points came on the power play. The 28-year-old blueliner had gone three contests without a point, but that brief cold spell followed a nine-game, 11-point streak. He's up to six goals, 16 assists, 52 shots on net, 33 blocked shots, 13 hits, 19 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 21 appearances. Sergachev has long had all-around appeal in fantasy, and he's playing at a career-best pace on offense to lead the Mammoth's blue line in 2026-27.