Sergachev scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two PIM, logged three hits and went minus-3 in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers.

Sergachev extended his point streak to seven games with the tally. He has three goals and five assists in that span. The 28-year-old defenseman is up to five goals, 12 assists, seven power-play points, 36 shots on net, 11 hits, 20 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a plus-1 rating across 15 appearances. Sergachev can offer a little of everything and should be a fixture in fantasy lineups.