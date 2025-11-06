Mammoth's Mikhail Sergachev: Pots goal in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sergachev scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Sergachev's cold start to the year is a distant memory now, as he's gotten on the scoresheet in seven of the last eight contests. The 27-year-old is up to three goals, 11 helpers, 26 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 14 appearances, with all of his offense coming in that eight-game stretch. Sergachev should continue to be a consistent multi-category contributor as the Mammoth's top blueliner.
