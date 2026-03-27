Mammoth's Mikhail Sergachev: Provides three helpers in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sergachev notched three assists, two shots on goal and four blocked shots in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Capitals.
Sergachev picked up all three helpers in the first period, with two of them coming on the power play. The 27-year-old defenseman has seven assists over the last eight games, though he's also gone minus-3 in that span. For the season, he's up to 49 points (20 on the power play), 138 shots on net, 115 blocked shots, 38 PIM and 36 hits across 69 outings.
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