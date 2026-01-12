Sergachev scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Sergachev had three goals and four assists over his last seven outings. His tally put the Mammoth ahead 2-1 early in the second period, but the lead didn't last. The 27-year-old defenseman is up to seven goals, 32 points, 97 shots on net, 78 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 46 appearances. A return to the 60-point mark for the first time since 2022-23 is within the plausible range of outcomes if Sergachev stays healthy for the rest of the campaign.