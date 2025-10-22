Sergachev scored a goal on four shots and added two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Sergachev had his breakthrough game after starting the season with no points over six contests. His first helper was on Nick Schmaltz's power-play tally in the second period, and the second assist was on Dylan Guenther's game-winner in overtime. Sergachev had 53 points in 77 appearances last season, so it was only a matter of time before he got going on offense. Through seven outings this year, he's added 15 shots on net, 16 blocks, six PIM and a plus-4 rating.