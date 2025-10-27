Mammoth's Mikhail Sergachev: Stays hot Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sergachev scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-2 win against Winnipeg.
Sergachev is looking like a Norris candidate to start the season. The goal was his second of the season and extended his scoring streak to four games. He logged 26:09 of ice-time against Winnipeg, with 5:34 coming as the QB of their top power-play unit. He'll look to keep things rolling on Tuesday night in Edmonton.
