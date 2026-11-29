Sergachev is questionable to return to Saturday's game against Dallas because of a lower-body injury.

Sergachev entered Saturday's action with seven goals and 25 points through 27 appearances in 2026-27. His absence would create a substantial hole in the Mammoth's lineup, especially because Utah doesn't have any other standout offensive defensemen while John Marino (upper body) is also unavailable. Andrew Peeke ranks second on the team in points among blueliners with 11, and Peeke might get a power-play role if Sergachev is forced to miss time.