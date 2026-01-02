Mammoth's Mikhail Sergachev: Three points in rout of Isles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sergachev scored a power-play goal and added two assists, one with the man advantage, in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Islanders.
The 27-year-old blueliner helped set up Dylan Guenther for the game's opening goal early in the second period, then produced his other two points early in the third as the Mammoth blew the game open. Sergachev shook off a late November slump and got locked in during the month of December, and over his last 15 games he's delivered three goals and 13 points, including two goals and three assists on the power play.
