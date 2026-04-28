Mammoth's Mikhail Sergachev: Trio of helpers in Game 4 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sergachev notched three assists and two blocked shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 4.
Sergachev stepped up on offense for the first time in this first-round series after being held off the scoresheet over the previous three games. The defenseman has added eight blocked shots, three hits, three shots on net and a plus-1 rating this postseason. In previous playoff efforts, Sergachev totaled 34 points across 100 games over seven runs with the Lightning, including back-to-back championships in 2020 and 2021. He had a total of 10 goals and 59 points over 78 regular-season outings this year.
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