Sergachev notched three assists and two blocked shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Sergachev stepped up on offense for the first time in this first-round series after being held off the scoresheet over the previous three games. The defenseman has added eight blocked shots, three hits, three shots on net and a plus-1 rating this postseason. In previous playoff efforts, Sergachev totaled 34 points across 100 games over seven runs with the Lightning, including back-to-back championships in 2020 and 2021. He had a total of 10 goals and 59 points over 78 regular-season outings this year.