Schmidt logged two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Schmidt is quietly on a five-game point streak (one goal, five helpers). The 34-year-old defenseman's seeing top-four minutes and time on the second power-play unit, which is certainly helping as he trends toward his best showing on offense since a 31-point campaign in 2021-22. He's at one goal, 10 points, 32 shots on net, 26 hits, 18 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 23 appearances this season.