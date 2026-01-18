Schmidt had two goals, including the game-winner, and two assists in a 6-3 win over Seattle on Saturday.

Schmidt's four points matched his single-game NHL-career high of four assists against the Flames on Nov. 17, 2019. His first helper in Saturday's win was also the 200th of his career, joining Torey Krug (394) and Neal Pionk (218) as the third active undrafted defenseman to reach the milestone, according to Matt Komma of NHL.com. Schmid has four goals and 18 points through 49 appearances this season.