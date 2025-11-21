Schmidt tallied a goal and placed two shots on net in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Vegas.

Schmidt netted the lone goal of the game for Utah near the midway point in the second period. With his first twine finder of the season, the 34-year-old blueliner is up to seven points and 29 shots on net through 21 games this season. Schmidt has done a bit of everything this season for the Mammoth from his spot on the team's second defensive pairing and power-play unit. With four points in his last five games, he has decent streaming value in deep leagues until Sean Durzi (shoulder) returns from IR.