DeSimone scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

DeSimone's shot through traffic found the net at 7:32 of the third period, and that goal was the game-winner. This was just his second career game-winner. The 31-year-old defenseman already has three points in seven outings this season, compared to six points in 20 appearances in 2024-25. He's added 11 shots on net, seven blocked shots, three hits and a plus-1 rating this year while playing a part-time role, though he was listed on the top pairing Saturday.