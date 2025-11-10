Mammoth's Nick DeSimone: Draws helper in season debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeSimone notched an assist in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Senators.
DeSimone was scratched for the first 15 games of the season before rotating into the lineup for Olli Maatta on Sunday. Earning a helper in his season debut should help DeSimone's case for playing time, though he'll likely peak as a third-pairing blueliner when the Mammoth are relatively healthy. The 30-year-old doesn't need to be rostered in fantasy, as he doesn't have enough upside to offset his lack of guaranteed playing time.
