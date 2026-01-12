Mammoth's Nick DeSimone: Finds helper in overtime loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeSimone logged an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
DeSimone ended a 13-game point drought with the assist. He was also scratched 10 times in that span, but he hasn't been in the press box since Dec. 16. DeSimone has contributed four points, 20 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and 11 hits over 21 appearances in a third-pairing role this season. He'll need to continue to play well to fend off Olli Maatta for playing time.
