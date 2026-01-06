DeSimone played in his eighth straight game in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers, but his point drought is up to 11 contests.

DeSimone was scratched for 10 of 11 games between Nov. 28 and Dec. 16. While he's regained a spot in the lineup over Olli Maatta, DeSimone hasn't been able to get back on the scoresheet, which leaves him at risk of slipping back into a part-time role. He's at three points, 20 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 18 appearances this season.