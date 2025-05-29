DeSimone signed a one-year, $800,000 contract extension with the Mammoth on Thursday, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
DeSimone made 20 regular-season appearances for Utah during the 2024-25 campaign and recorded a goal, five assists, 14 hits and 14 blocked shots while averaging 15:35 of ice time. He'll presumably attempt to compete for more consistent playing time during training camp this fall.
