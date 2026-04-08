Schmaltz scored two goals, including one while shorthanded, in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers.

Schmaltz reached the 30-goal and 70-point milestones for the first time in his career with this performance. He's earned six goals and three assists over his last seven outings as he continues to benefit from the Mammoth's overall improvements as a team this year. In addition to his career-best offense, the 30-year-old has 188 shots on net, a plus-20 rating, 47 blocked shots, 26 PIM and 21 hits, all of which are also career highs, through 77 appearances.