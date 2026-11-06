Schmaltz produced a goal and two assists, all on the power play, in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

The Mammoth's strength with the man advantage kept them in the game despite being out-shot 35-20. Schmaltz put together a career-best campaign in 2025-26 with 74 points (33 goals, 41 assists) in 82 regular-season games, but the 30-year-old had found another gear to begin the current season. Through 17 contests, Schmaltz has delivered nine goals and 20 points, including seven goals and five assists on the power play.