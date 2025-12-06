Schmaltz scored a goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Schmaltz ended his 11-game goal drought with the second-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. The 29-year-old has three points over his last two contests and seems to be turning things around after his November slump. For the season, he's up to 11 goals, 25 points, 67 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating across 29 appearances.