Schmaltz scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 5-4 win over the Penguins.

Schmaltz continued his impressive start to the campaign, scoring his seventh goal of the season while bringing his assist total to six through 10 games. The 30-year-old center has established himself as one of Utah's most productive offensive players, and his consistency is worth noting, as he has cracked the scoresheet in eight of his 10 appearances to start the campaign. His strong start has made Schmaltz a valuable asset across most formats, and his average of 3.1 shots per game suggests he'll remain a dangerous player even when he's not cracking the scoresheet.