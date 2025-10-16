Schmaltz notched an assist and six shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Schmaltz has settled into his usual playmaking role in the Mammoth's top six. He's already earned three assists over four games, though he's also racked up 16 shots on net. Schmaltz usually averages about two shots per game, so his volume could decrease from his current pace, but he's also fairly efficient as a five-time 20-goal scorer. He also plays on the first power-play unit, which should help him maintain steady point production overall.