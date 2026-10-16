Schmaltz notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Schmaltz continues to offer high-end offense to begin the season. This was his third multi-point effort of the year, and he's gotten on the scoresheet in seven of eight games. The 30-year-old forward is up to six goals, five assists, five power-play points, 26 shots on net and a minus-2 rating. Schmaltz often thrives as a playmaker, but after a 33-goal, 74-point regular season in 2025-26, he is poised to be more of an all-purpose threat on offense while adding limited non-scoring production.