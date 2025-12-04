Schmaltz logged two assists and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Ducks.

Schmaltz put an end to his eight-game point drought in this contest. The 29-year-old has been centering the top line over the last two games, playing between Clayton Keller and JJ Peterka. There's a lot of scoring potential for that trio, and Schmaltz has some experience down the middle despite mainly playing as a winger. For the season, he's logged 10 goals, 14 helpers, 66 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 28 appearances.