Schmaltz logged two assists, including one on the power play, and blocked two shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.

Schmaltz has posted back-to-back multi-point efforts and has gotten on the scoresheet in five of six games this year. He has a total of three goals, six helpers, 23 shots on net and a plus-3 rating. The 29-year-old playmaker is thriving in his usual top-line role and should be a steady source of offense for fantasy managers.