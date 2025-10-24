Schmaltz tallied a power-play goal and dished out two assists in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Blues.

Schmaltz extended his point streak over to a fifth straight contest in Thursday's win with a pair of helpers on both of Clayton Keller's goals. Schmaltz scored a goal of his own midway through the third period with a man advantage. The 29-year-old right winger has been a breakout in the eyes of the media with one of his best starts to a season. With 13 points, he is tied for second among all NHL skaters and trails only Golden Knights' center Jack Eichel. This level of consistency from Schmaltz, however, is nothing new as he has posted 58 points or more in each of the past four seasons. Schmaltz has entered must-roster territory in virtually all formats and is a top name on the waiver wire to add if he hasn't been picked up already.