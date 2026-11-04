Schmaltz notched a power-play goal Tuesday in a 3-2 win over Toronto.

The goal, which came in the third period, broke a 2-2 tie; he jammed in a rebound that lay loose in the crease. It was Schmaltz's eighth goal of the season and first in six games. His scoring has slowed dramatically from his scorching start to the season, but that was expected -- there's almost no way to sustain a 10-game, 13-point heater, at least for him. Schmaltz has four points (one goal) in his last six games, but three of those points has come with the man advantage. Prior to last season's 33-goal, 74-point success, Schmaltz was a very consistent 58-63 point player with 20-23 goals. It's more likely he's the guy pre-last season than he is the sniper he was last season.