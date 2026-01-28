Schmaltz scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-3 win over the Panthers.

It was a shorthanded goal that opened the scoring in the first period; it was his first SHG of the season. It was Schmaltz's 19th goal of the season (53 games). He's not scoring like he was earlier in the season, but he's still building toward a career season. Schmaltz has 47 points, 126 shots and a plus-17 rating in 53 games. Most impressively, he has swung his plus-minus from an abysmal minus-15 last year to that strong mark this season, and he's on pace to top 70 points.